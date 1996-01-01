What is the boiling point of water on the Celsius scale at standard atmospheric pressure?
A
212
B
100
C
373
D
0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure. For water at standard atmospheric pressure (1 atm), this is a well-known reference point.
Recall that the Celsius scale is defined such that the boiling point of water at 1 atm is exactly 100 degrees Celsius.
Recognize that the other numbers given (212, 373, 0) correspond to boiling points in different temperature scales or reference points: 212°F is water's boiling point in Fahrenheit, 373 K is in Kelvin, and 0°C is water's freezing point.
Therefore, the boiling point of water on the Celsius scale at standard atmospheric pressure is the temperature where water transitions from liquid to gas, which is 100°C.
No calculation is needed here since this is a standard reference value in chemistry and thermodynamics.
