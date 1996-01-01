Which of the following is a chemical property of a substance?
A
Ability to react with oxygen
B
Density
C
Melting point
D
Color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Review the options given: Density, Melting point, Color, and Ability to react with oxygen.
Recognize that Density, Melting point, and Color are physical properties because they describe characteristics that do not involve changing the substance's chemical identity.
Identify that the Ability to react with oxygen is a chemical property because it involves a chemical reaction where the substance changes into a new substance (e.g., oxidation).
Conclude that the correct chemical property among the options is the Ability to react with oxygen.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules