Which type of property is flammability considered?
A
Chemical property
B
Physical property
C
Optical property
D
Mechanical property
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo changes that transform it into different substances.
Recall that flammability refers to the ability of a substance to catch fire and burn, which involves a chemical reaction with oxygen, producing new substances such as carbon dioxide and water.
Since flammability involves a chemical change and the formation of new substances, it is classified as a chemical property.
Review the other options: Physical properties include things like melting point and density; optical properties relate to how a substance interacts with light; mechanical properties involve how a material responds to forces.
Conclude that flammability is best categorized as a chemical property because it describes the substance's behavior during a chemical reaction.
