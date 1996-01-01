Which of the following is a definite indicator of a chemical change?
A
Change in the state from solid to liquid
B
Dissolving sugar in water
C
Change in size or shape
D
Formation of a new substance with different properties
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change: For example, changing state from solid to liquid is a physical change because the substance's identity remains the same.
Recognize that dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically alter.
Identify that a change in size or shape is a physical change since it does not involve altering the substance's chemical structure.
Conclude that the formation of a new substance with different properties is a definite indicator of a chemical change, as it involves a chemical reaction producing new materials.
