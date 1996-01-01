Which of the following elements is classified as a nonmetal on the periodic table?
A
Sodium (Na)
B
Calcium (Ca)
C
Oxygen (O)
D
Iron (Fe)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the classification of elements on the periodic table: metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Nonmetals are typically found on the right side of the periodic table (except for Hydrogen).
Identify the position of each element in the problem: Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal in Group 1, Calcium (Ca) is an alkaline earth metal in Group 2, Iron (Fe) is a transition metal in the d-block, and Oxygen (O) is located in Group 16, which is part of the nonmetals.
Understand that nonmetals generally have properties such as poor electrical conductivity, high electronegativity, and they tend to gain electrons in chemical reactions.
Compare the properties and periodic table positions of the given elements to determine which one fits the characteristics of a nonmetal.
Conclude that Oxygen (O), being located in the nonmetal region of the periodic table and having typical nonmetal properties, is classified as a nonmetal.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules