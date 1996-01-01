Which achievement is Dmitri Mendeleev best known for?
A
Inventing the atomic theory
B
Proposing the law of conservation of mass
C
Developing the first widely accepted periodic table of elements
D
Discovering the electron
1
Understand that Dmitri Mendeleev was a chemist who made significant contributions to the organization of chemical elements.
Recall that the atomic theory was primarily developed by John Dalton, not Mendeleev.
Recognize that the law of conservation of mass was established by Antoine Lavoisier.
Know that the electron was discovered by J.J. Thomson.
Identify that Mendeleev is best known for developing the first widely accepted periodic table of elements, which arranged elements by increasing atomic mass and predicted properties of undiscovered elements.
