Which of the following statements correctly compares metals and nonmetals?
A
Metals tend to gain electrons to form anions, while nonmetals lose electrons to form cations.
B
Metals are usually brittle, whereas nonmetals are malleable.
C
Metals are generally good conductors of electricity, while nonmetals are poor conductors.
D
Metals have low melting points, while nonmetals have high melting points.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general properties of metals and nonmetals. Metals typically lose electrons to form cations, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons to form anions.
Step 2: Recall the physical properties of metals and nonmetals. Metals are usually malleable and ductile, meaning they can be shaped without breaking, whereas nonmetals are often brittle when solid.
Step 3: Consider electrical conductivity. Metals are generally good conductors of electricity due to the presence of free-moving electrons, while nonmetals are poor conductors because they lack these free electrons.
Step 4: Evaluate melting points. Metals often have high melting points due to strong metallic bonds, but this can vary; nonmetals can have a wide range of melting points, often lower than metals, especially for molecular solids.
Step 5: Based on these comparisons, identify the correct statement: Metals are generally good conductors of electricity, while nonmetals are poor conductors.
