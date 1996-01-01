Which of the following is a definite indicator that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Dissolving a solid in water
B
Change in the state of matter, such as melting
C
Change in size or shape
D
Formation of a new substance with different properties
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option given: dissolving a solid in water is usually a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains the same, just dispersed in water.
Consider the change in state of matter, such as melting. This is a physical change because the substance changes phase but its chemical composition does not alter.
Look at the change in size or shape. This is also a physical change since it only affects the physical dimensions without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Recognize that the formation of a new substance with different properties is a definite indicator of a chemical change, as it implies a chemical reaction has occurred producing new chemical species.
