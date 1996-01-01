To what extent do covalent compounds conduct electricity?
A
Covalent compounds conduct electricity well in both solid and liquid states.
B
Covalent compounds conduct electricity only when dissolved in water.
C
Covalent compounds generally do not conduct electricity because they lack free ions or electrons.
D
Covalent compounds conduct electricity as efficiently as ionic compounds.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of covalent compounds: Covalent compounds consist of atoms sharing electrons to form molecules, and they generally do not have free ions or charged particles that can move freely.
Recall that electrical conductivity requires the presence of charged particles (ions or electrons) that can move under an electric field to carry charge.
Recognize that in solid covalent compounds, there are no free ions or electrons available to conduct electricity, so they are typically poor conductors in the solid state.
Consider the liquid or dissolved state: Some covalent compounds may ionize or dissociate in water to produce ions, but most covalent compounds do not produce free ions in solution, so they generally do not conduct electricity well when dissolved.
Contrast with ionic compounds, which consist of ions that are free to move in molten or aqueous states, making ionic compounds good conductors of electricity in those states.
