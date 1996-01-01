Which of the following is a chemical property commonly associated with metals?
A
High melting point
B
Tendency to lose electrons and form cations
C
Ability to conduct electricity
D
Malleability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a new substance.
Review the options given: High melting point, Tendency to lose electrons and form cations, Ability to conduct electricity, and Malleability. Identify which are physical and which are chemical properties.
Recognize that high melting point, ability to conduct electricity, and malleability are physical properties because they describe physical characteristics or behaviors without changing the substance's chemical identity.
Focus on the option 'Tendency to lose electrons and form cations' which describes a chemical behavior of metals during reactions, specifically their ability to undergo oxidation and form positive ions.
Conclude that the chemical property commonly associated with metals is their tendency to lose electrons and form cations, as this involves a change in the chemical composition of the metal.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules