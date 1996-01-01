For the solid forms of the following elements, which one is most likely to be classified as a molecular solid?
A
Silicon (Si)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Iodine (I2)
D
Iron (Fe)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of solids: Molecular solids are composed of molecules held together by relatively weak intermolecular forces (like van der Waals forces or hydrogen bonds), rather than by strong covalent or metallic bonds.
Analyze each element or substance given: Sodium (Na) and Iron (Fe) are metals, so they form metallic solids characterized by a lattice of metal cations surrounded by a sea of delocalized electrons.
Silicon (Si) is a metalloid that forms a giant covalent network solid, where atoms are bonded covalently in a continuous three-dimensional network, making it a network solid rather than molecular.
Iodine (I2) exists as discrete diatomic molecules held together in the solid state by weak van der Waals forces, which is characteristic of molecular solids.
Therefore, identify Iodine (I2) as the molecular solid because it consists of individual molecules held together by intermolecular forces, unlike the other elements which form metallic or network solids.
