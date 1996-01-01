Understand the definitions of the terms: an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions; a homogeneous mixture is a uniform mixture of two or more substances; a heterogeneous mixture is a non-uniform mixture where the components are distinguishable.
Identify the composition of lithium hydroxide. It contains lithium (Li), oxygen (O), and hydrogen (H) atoms chemically bonded together.
Since lithium hydroxide consists of more than one element chemically combined in a fixed ratio, it cannot be an element or a mixture.
Because the components are chemically bonded and not just physically mixed, lithium hydroxide is classified as a compound.
Therefore, the correct classification for lithium hydroxide is a compound.
