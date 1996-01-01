Which of the following instruments would you use to measure the temperature of oil for deep frying?
A
Thermocouple
B
Mercury-in-glass clinical thermometer
C
Barometer
D
Infrared forehead thermometer
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the measurement — you need to measure the temperature of hot oil used for deep frying, which can reach temperatures around 175°C to 190°C or higher.
Step 2: Evaluate each instrument's typical use and temperature range: a mercury-in-glass clinical thermometer is designed for human body temperatures (around 35-42°C), so it is not suitable for high temperatures like hot oil.
Step 3: A barometer measures atmospheric pressure, not temperature, so it is irrelevant for this task.
Step 4: An infrared forehead thermometer is designed to measure human body temperature from a distance and may not be accurate or safe for measuring hot oil temperatures.
Step 5: A thermocouple is a temperature sensor that can measure a wide range of temperatures, including very high temperatures like those of hot oil, making it the appropriate instrument for this purpose.
