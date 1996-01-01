Which of the following statements about temperature scales is correct?
A
The Celsius and Fahrenheit scales have the same size degree interval.
B
The Kelvin scale has its zero point at absolute zero, where all molecular motion stops.
C
The Fahrenheit scale is commonly used in scientific measurements worldwide.
D
The freezing point of water is 0 K on the Kelvin scale.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of temperature scales. Temperature scales are systems for measuring temperature, each with its own zero point and degree size.
Step 2: Recall that the Celsius and Fahrenheit scales have different degree intervals. Specifically, 1 degree Celsius corresponds to 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, so their degree sizes are not the same.
Step 3: Recognize that the Kelvin scale is an absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, the theoretical point where molecular motion ceases. This makes the Kelvin scale unique and fundamental in scientific contexts.
Step 4: Note that the Fahrenheit scale is primarily used in the United States for everyday temperature measurements, but it is not commonly used in scientific measurements worldwide, where Celsius and Kelvin are preferred.
Step 5: Remember that the freezing point of water is 0 degrees Celsius, which corresponds to 273.15 K on the Kelvin scale, not 0 K. Zero Kelvin is absolute zero, far below the freezing point of water.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules