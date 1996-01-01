What is the term used to describe an atom that has gained or lost electrons and thus carries a charge?
A
Molecule
B
Element
C
Ion
D
Isotope
Understand that atoms are neutral when they have equal numbers of protons (positive charge) and electrons (negative charge).
When an atom gains or loses electrons, it no longer has an equal number of protons and electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge.
An atom that has lost electrons carries a positive charge and is called a cation, while an atom that has gained electrons carries a negative charge and is called an anion.
The general term for any atom or group of atoms that carries a charge due to the loss or gain of electrons is an \textbf{ion}.
This distinguishes ions from molecules (which are neutral groups of atoms), elements (which are pure substances made of one type of atom), and isotopes (which are atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons).
