Which of the following ions has ten electrons in its outermost n=2 subshell?
A
Na^{+}
B
F^{-}
C
Ne
D
O^{2-}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the electron configuration of each species to determine the number of electrons in the n=2 shell. The n=2 shell includes the 2s and 2p subshells, which can hold a total of 8 electrons (2 in 2s and 6 in 2p).
Write the electron configuration for each ion or atom: For example, neutral Neon (Ne) has 10 electrons with configuration $1s^2 2s^2 2p^6$, meaning its n=2 shell is full with 8 electrons.
For ions, adjust the electron count based on the charge: For example, $\mathrm{Na}^+$ means sodium has lost one electron, so it has 10 electrons total, and you need to see how many are in the n=2 shell.
Count the electrons in the n=2 shell for each species: Remember that the 1s subshell is n=1 and does not count towards the n=2 shell electron count.
Compare the counts to find which ion has exactly 10 electrons in the n=2 shell. Since the n=2 shell can only hold 8 electrons, consider if the question might mean total electrons or clarify the electron distribution carefully.
