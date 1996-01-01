What is the charge of the metal ion in the complex ion Fe(NH_3)_2Br_4^{2-}? (Omit the + sign in your answer.)
A
4
B
2
C
3
D
1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the overall charge of the complex ion, which is given as $2-$ (i.e., $-2$).
Determine the charges of the ligands attached to the metal ion. Ammonia ($NH_3$) is a neutral ligand with a charge of 0, and bromide ($Br^-$) is an anionic ligand with a charge of $-1$ each.
Calculate the total charge contributed by the ligands: since there are 2 $NH_3$ ligands (each 0 charge) and 4 $Br^-$ ligands (each $-1$ charge), the total ligand charge is $2 \times 0 + 4 \times (-1) = -4$.
Let the charge of the metal ion be $x$. The sum of the metal ion charge and the ligand charges equals the overall charge of the complex ion, so set up the equation: $x + (-4) = -2$.
Solve the equation for $x$ to find the charge of the metal ion: $x = -2 + 4$.
