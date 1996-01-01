Hello Everyone in this video we want to find the balance net ionic reaction for this reaction right here. So the first thing we're gonna do is break apart this reaction to two different half reactions? That's when our solid gold go ahead and give us Our goal three plus ion second half reaction is when N. 03 minus will yield just and O. Which is in a gas form. So now we can go ahead and bounce out of reactions. First thing we can go ahead and do is balance out our oxygen atoms. So first reaction does not have any oxygen atoms so we don't need to worry about that for this part. But for the second one it does. So for starting materials we have three atoms of auction but on the right we only have one. How we can add our source of auction is by adding H 20. Since we need two more on the right side we'll go ahead and add two moles of H20. Now that we balance out our oxygen's let's go ahead and balance out our high gents. Again this doesn't concern our first half reaction here but only our second. So because we added our H. D. So we now have four atoms of hydrogen on the product side. But the left we have none. How we can add sources of hydrogen is by adding hydrogen ions. So have four moles of H. Plus of course that's just fakeness. The last thing to do is go ahead and bounce our charges. So for our first reaction here we see for certain materials that's neutral but for the right that's positive positive three to be exact. So how can neutralize the product side is by adding some type of negative charge. Of course that's just electrons. So go ahead and add three electrons to our product side to neutralize this. Now for our second reaction here again, we see on the right side that everything is neutral on the left. Let's see. We have four plus charges here because we have four moles of H plus and then we have one minus total then would just be a plus three charge. We're gonna go ahead and neutralize this completely by adding well three electrons. So we see then if we combine now are to have reactions we see here that are three electrons will cancel giving us our final balance net ionic equation to be when our solid gold Reacts with four moles of our hydrogen ions as well as one over N 03 and ion. And that yields are gold, three plus catalon And oh, this gaseous state and two moles of H20 in its liquid state. So this is going to be my final answer for this problem

