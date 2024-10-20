Recall the first law of thermodynamics, which states that the change in internal energy (ΔE) is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>ΔE</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>q</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>w</mi></mrow></math>. In a bomb calorimeter, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>w</mi></math> is zero, so <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>ΔE</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>q</mi></math>.