A calorimeter is to be calibrated: 72.55 mL of water at 71.6 °C is added to a calorimeter containing 58.85 mL of water at 22.4 °C. After stirring and waiting for the system to equilibrate, the final temperature reached 47.3 °C. Determine the calorimeter constant, given that the specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C.