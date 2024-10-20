Multiple Choice

A 6.55 g sample of aniline (C6H5NH2, molar mass = 93.13 g/mol) was combusted in a bomb calorimeter. If the temperature rose by 32.9°C, use the information below to determine the heat capacity of the calorimeter. The balanced reaction is: 4 C6H5NH2(l) + 35 O2(g) → 24 CO2(g) + 14 H2O(g) + 4 N2(g). Given that the standard enthalpy of combustion for aniline is -3170 kJ/mol, what is the heat capacity of the calorimeter?