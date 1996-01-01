Acetic acid (CH3CO2H) reacts with isopentyl alcohol (C5H12O) to yield isopentyl acetate (C7H14O2), a fragrant substance with the odor of bananas. If the yield from the reaction of acetic acid with isopentyl alcohol is 45%, how many grams of isopentyl acetate are formed from 3.58 g of acetic acid and 4.75 g of isopentyl alcohol? The reaction is CH3CO2H + C5H12O ---> C7H14O2 + H2O
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Percent Yield with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno