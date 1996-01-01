Consider the jar of jelly beans in the photo. To get an estimate
of the number of beans in the jar you weigh six beans
and obtain masses of 3.15, 3.12, 2.98, 3.14, 3.02, and 3.09 g.
Then you weigh the jar with all the beans in it, and obtain a
mass of 2082 g. The empty jar has a mass of 653 g. Based on
these data, estimate the number of beans in the jar. Justify
the number of significant figures you use in your estimate.
