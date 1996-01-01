Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
In January 2006, the New Horizons space probe was launched
from Earth with the mission to perform a flyby study of Pluto.
The arrival at the dwarf planet was estimated to happen after
nine years, in 2015. The distance between Earth and Pluto varies
depending on the location of the planets in their orbits, but
at their closest, the distance is 4.2 billion kilometers (2.6 billion
miles). Calculate the minimum amount of time it takes for a
transmitted signal from Pluto to reach the Earth.