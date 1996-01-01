Hello everyone today. What you're being given the falling problem? The newton scale was created by Isaac Newton for practical uses. Where he said zero as the freezing point of water. What temperature on the newton scale corresponds to the freezing point of methanol? So on the Celsius scale, So on the Celsius scale, methanol Equals -97.6°C. And so if we take our formula here, we'll take our degrees and newton will equal out to our degrees Celsius. But multiplying that by R33 over We get negative 97.6°C times are 33 over 100. This gives us - .208° Newton as our final answer. Or, better yet, For better significant figures, this would just be negative 32.2° Newton. And with that we've answered the question overall. I hope this helped. And until next time.

Hide transcripts