Which of the following is an advantage of using chemical indicators in a chemical reaction?
A
They neutralize all acids and bases present.
B
They increase the rate of the chemical reaction.
C
They provide a visible color change to signal the completion of a reaction.
D
They prevent the formation of unwanted side products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of chemical indicators in chemical reactions. Chemical indicators are substances that change color in response to changes in the chemical environment, such as pH changes.
Recognize that chemical indicators do not neutralize acids or bases; instead, they help detect the presence or concentration of these substances by changing color.
Know that chemical indicators do not affect the rate of a chemical reaction; they are not catalysts and do not speed up or slow down reactions.
Realize that chemical indicators do not prevent the formation of unwanted side products; their function is purely observational, not preventative.
Conclude that the main advantage of using chemical indicators is that they provide a visible color change to signal the completion or progress of a chemical reaction, making it easier to monitor the reaction.
