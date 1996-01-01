Which of the following is considered to be a leavening agent in quick breads?
A
Vegetable oil
B
Table salt
C
Sucrose
D
Baking powder
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a leavening agent is a substance used in baking to produce gas (usually carbon dioxide) that causes dough or batter to rise, creating a light and porous texture.
Identify the common leavening agents used in quick breads, which typically include baking powder, baking soda, and sometimes yeast (though yeast is more common in yeast breads).
Evaluate each option given: Vegetable oil is a fat used for moisture and texture, not for leavening; Table salt adds flavor and controls yeast activity but does not cause rising; Sucrose (sugar) provides sweetness and can aid browning but is not a leavening agent.
Recognize that baking powder contains both an acid and a base that react in the presence of moisture to release carbon dioxide gas, which causes the dough or batter to rise quickly without the need for fermentation time.
Conclude that among the options, baking powder is the correct leavening agent for quick breads because it produces the gas needed to leaven the batter during baking.
