Which of the following is a unique property of an azeotropic refrigerant mixture?
A
It has a variable boiling point depending on the pressure.
B
It reacts chemically with water to form a new compound.
C
It separates into its individual components upon boiling.
D
It behaves as a single substance and does not change composition when boiled or condensed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what an azeotropic mixture is: it is a mixture of two or more liquids that boils at a constant temperature and with a fixed composition, behaving like a single pure substance during phase changes.
Recall that unlike ideal mixtures, azeotropes do not separate into individual components upon boiling; instead, the vapor has the same composition as the liquid.
Recognize that the boiling point of an azeotropic mixture is constant at a given pressure, so it does not vary with composition during boiling.
Note that azeotropic mixtures do not chemically react with water or other components; their unique property is related to their phase behavior, not chemical reactions.
Conclude that the unique property of an azeotropic refrigerant mixture is that it behaves as a single substance and does not change composition when boiled or condensed.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules