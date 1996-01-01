Which property of matter is calculated by dividing its mass by its volume?
A
Density
B
Molarity
C
Specific heat
D
Pressure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem asks for the property of matter obtained by dividing mass by volume.
Recall the definition of density, which is the mass of a substance per unit volume.
Express density mathematically as $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Recognize that molarity relates to moles of solute per liter of solution, specific heat relates to heat capacity per mass and temperature change, and pressure relates to force per unit area, so these do not fit the given calculation.
Conclude that the property calculated by dividing mass by volume is density.
