Which of the following best explains why some substances float on water?
A
They are insoluble in water.
B
They have a higher boiling point than water.
C
They have a lower density than water.
D
They contain more hydrogen atoms than water.
1
Understand the concept of density, which is defined as mass per unit volume, mathematically expressed as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Recognize that whether a substance floats or sinks in water depends on its density relative to the density of water. If the substance's density is less than that of water, it will float; if greater, it will sink.
Analyze the options given: Insolubility in water does not guarantee floating, as some insoluble substances can sink; boiling point is unrelated to floating behavior; the number of hydrogen atoms does not directly affect density or buoyancy.
Conclude that the best explanation for why some substances float on water is that they have a lower density than water, allowing them to be buoyant and stay on the surface.
Summarize that floating is a physical property related to density differences, not solubility, boiling point, or molecular composition in terms of hydrogen atoms.
