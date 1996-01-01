Which type of material is defined as having a well-ordered atomic structure?
A
Amorphous solid
B
Liquid
C
Gas
D
Crystalline solid
Understand the definitions of the different states of matter and their atomic arrangements: gases have widely spaced atoms or molecules with no fixed structure; liquids have atoms or molecules that are close but not in a fixed pattern; amorphous solids have atoms arranged without long-range order.
Recognize that a crystalline solid is characterized by atoms arranged in a highly ordered, repeating pattern extending throughout the material, which is known as a well-ordered atomic structure.
Recall that the term 'well-ordered atomic structure' specifically refers to the regular, repeating arrangement of atoms found in crystalline solids, distinguishing them from amorphous solids and liquids.
Compare the options: amorphous solids lack long-range order, liquids have no fixed atomic arrangement, and gases have atoms or molecules far apart and disordered.
Conclude that the material type defined by a well-ordered atomic structure is a crystalline solid.
