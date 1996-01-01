Which of the following is a characteristic of the modern periodic table?
A
All elements in a period have similar chemical properties.
B
Elements are arranged in order of increasing atomic mass.
C
The table is organized based on the alphabetical order of element names.
D
Elements are arranged in order of increasing atomic number.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the modern periodic table is organized based on atomic number, which is the number of protons in an atom's nucleus, rather than atomic mass or alphabetical order.
Recall that elements in the same period (horizontal row) do not necessarily have similar chemical properties; instead, elements in the same group (vertical column) share similar chemical properties.
Recognize that the original periodic table arranged elements by increasing atomic mass, but this was revised when it was discovered that atomic number better explains the periodicity of element properties.
Note that the modern periodic law states: 'The properties of elements are a periodic function of their atomic numbers,' which is why the table is arranged by increasing atomic number.
Conclude that the correct characteristic of the modern periodic table is that elements are arranged in order of increasing atomic number.
