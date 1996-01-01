Which of the following household items is most likely to contain materials made from metalloid elements?
A
Aluminum foil
B
Table salt
C
Computer microchips
D
Plastic containers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what metalloids are. Metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. Common metalloids include silicon, arsenic, and boron.
Step 2: Identify which household items might contain metalloids. Aluminum foil is made of aluminum, a metal; table salt is typically sodium chloride, made of metal and nonmetal ions; plastic containers are made from polymers, which are organic compounds mainly composed of carbon and hydrogen.
Step 3: Recognize that computer microchips are primarily made from silicon, which is a metalloid. Silicon's semiconducting properties make it ideal for microchip manufacturing.
Step 4: Conclude that among the options, computer microchips are most likely to contain materials made from metalloid elements due to their silicon content.
Step 5: Summarize that the key to solving this problem is linking the material composition of each item to the presence of metalloids, focusing on silicon in microchips.
