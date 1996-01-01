Given the periodic table box for carbon below, which value represents the atomic mass?C612.01
A
C
B
6
C
12.01
Identify the three main pieces of information typically found in a periodic table box: the element symbol (C for carbon), the atomic number (6 for carbon), and the atomic mass (usually a decimal number).
Recall that the atomic number represents the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom and is always a whole number. For carbon, this is 6.
Understand that the atomic mass is the weighted average mass of all isotopes of the element, expressed in atomic mass units (amu), and is usually a decimal number reflecting isotope abundance.
Look at the values given: 6 (atomic number) and 12.01 (a decimal number). Since 12.01 is a decimal, it corresponds to the atomic mass of carbon.
Conclude that the value 12.01 represents the atomic mass of carbon in the periodic table box.
