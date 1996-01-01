Which of the following elements has an atomic mass closest to 131.3?
A
Xe (Xenon)
B
Cs (Cesium)
C
Ba (Barium)
D
I (Iodine)
1
Identify the atomic masses of each element given in the options: Cs (Cesium), Ba (Barium), I (Iodine), and Xe (Xenon). You can find these values on the periodic table or a reliable reference source.
Write down the atomic masses for each element, for example: $\text{Atomic mass of Cs} = M_{Cs}$, $\text{Atomic mass of Ba} = M_{Ba}$, $\text{Atomic mass of I} = M_{I}$, and $\text{Atomic mass of Xe} = M_{Xe}$.
Calculate the absolute difference between each element's atomic mass and the target mass 131.3 using the formula: $\left| M_{element} - 131.3 \right|$ for each element.
Compare the differences calculated in the previous step to determine which element's atomic mass is closest to 131.3. The element with the smallest difference is the closest match.
Conclude that the element with the atomic mass closest to 131.3 is the correct answer.
