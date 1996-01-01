Water freezing and becoming ice is an example of what type of change?
A
Nuclear change
B
Physical change
C
Chemical change
D
Biological change
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances.
Recognize that when water freezes to become ice, it changes from a liquid to a solid state, but the molecular structure of H\_2O remains the same.
Since the chemical identity of water does not change during freezing, this process does not involve breaking or forming chemical bonds.
Therefore, freezing water is a change in physical state, which classifies it as a physical change.
Confirm that nuclear changes involve changes in the nucleus of atoms, and biological changes involve living organisms, neither of which apply here.
