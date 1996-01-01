Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Boiling of water
B
Rusting of iron
C
Melting of ice
D
Breaking a glass
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option: Boiling of water involves changing water from liquid to gas, which is a physical change because the chemical composition (H\_2O) remains the same.
Melting of ice is also a physical change because it changes the state from solid to liquid without altering the chemical identity of water.
Breaking a glass is a physical change because it changes the shape and size of the glass but does not change its chemical composition.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture in the environment to form a new substance, iron oxide (rust), which has different properties from pure iron.
