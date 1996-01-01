Which of the following statements is true when a substance changes color during a process?
A
Color changes are never associated with chemical changes.
B
A color change always indicates a chemical change.
C
A color change only occurs during physical changes.
D
A color change may indicate a chemical change, but it can also result from a physical change.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that color changes can occur due to both physical and chemical changes. It is important to recognize the difference between these two types of changes.
Recall that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different chemical properties, often accompanied by observable signs such as color change, gas production, or precipitate formation.
Recognize that a physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance without changing its chemical identity. Examples include changes in state (solid, liquid, gas) or changes in concentration, which can also cause color changes.
Analyze the given statements: the first and third statements are incorrect because color changes can be associated with both chemical and physical changes; the second statement is too absolute because color change does not always mean a chemical change.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that a color change may indicate a chemical change, but it can also result from a physical change, making this the true statement.
