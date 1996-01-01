Understand the definition of dry ice: Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide (CO\_2).
Recall the classification of matter: Elements are pure substances made of one type of atom, compounds are pure substances made of two or more elements chemically combined, homogeneous mixtures have uniform composition throughout, and heterogeneous mixtures have visibly different parts.
Recognize that dry ice consists of molecules of carbon dioxide, which is a compound composed of carbon and oxygen atoms chemically bonded together.
Since dry ice is made of only one type of molecule (CO\_2) and has a uniform composition, it is not a mixture but a pure substance.
Conclude that dry ice is best described as a pure substance (compound), not an element or a mixture.
