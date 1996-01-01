Which of the following substances is a combination of different atoms?
A
NaCl
B
Fe
C
O2
D
He
1
Understand the difference between elements and compounds: Elements consist of only one type of atom, while compounds are substances made from two or more different types of atoms chemically bonded together.
Analyze each option: Fe is iron, which is a pure element made of only iron atoms; O2 is oxygen gas, a molecule made of two oxygen atoms (same type); He is helium, a noble gas element consisting of single helium atoms.
Look at NaCl: It is sodium chloride, a compound made of sodium (Na) atoms and chlorine (Cl) atoms chemically bonded together, so it contains different types of atoms.
Conclude that NaCl is the only substance listed that is a combination of different atoms, making it a compound, while the others are elements or molecules of the same atom type.
Remember that compounds have distinct chemical and physical properties from their constituent elements due to the combination of different atoms.
