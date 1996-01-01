Well everybody. So in this video we have to go ahead and draw the Lewis structure for formaldehyde. The molecular form has given to us in the problem as CH 20. So first let's go ahead and calculate for the total number of vans electrons. So for a carbon it's in group 48 will have four valence electrons. For hydrogen is in group one A. So there's going to be one vance electron in our formula we have two atoms. So multiply that number by two and one times two is two. Last year we have our oxygen atom that's in group 68. So I have six valence electrons Adding those three numbers up we get a total of 12 advanced electrons in this molecule. Then we go ahead and start drawing out our lower structure. So out of the three different atoms that we have, our hydrogen atom can only have one bond due to its duet role. Now comparing the carbon and the oxygen atom the carbon is a lot more electro negative or a lot less electro negative. So it can be our central atom. So again we have our carbon Connected to two hydrogen and one oxygen. So oxygen usually likes to have a double bond. So go ahead and do that. So are hydrogen atoms are happy because of the duet rule. They only have one bond. Our carbon needs to fulfill its octet rule and it does have eight valence electrons surrounding it. But for auction adam it needs to long pairs because it only has four Vance electrons because of the double bond. So now we have used all 12 electrons, as we have calculated to the left. And this is going to be my final structure for formaldehyde. Thank you all so much for watching.

