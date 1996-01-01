Which of the following metric prefixes means "above" or "greater than"?
A
micro-
B
mega-
C
super-
D
hyper-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that metric prefixes are used to denote specific powers of ten, indicating multiples or submultiples of a unit.
Recognize that 'micro-' means one millionth (10^{-6}), which indicates a value smaller than the base unit, not greater.
Know that 'mega-' means one million (10^{6}), which represents a value much greater than the base unit.
Note that 'super-' and 'hyper-' are not standard metric prefixes but are sometimes used in general language to mean 'above' or 'excessive', though only 'mega-' is an official metric prefix indicating 'greater than'.
Conclude that among the given options, 'mega-' is the correct metric prefix that means 'above' or 'greater than'.
