Analyze each option: 'mmL' has two 'm's which is incorrect because only one 'm' is needed for 'milli'; 'ML' uses uppercase 'M' which stands for mega (10^{6}), not milli; 'ml' uses lowercase 'l' which can be confused with the number 1; 'mL' uses lowercase 'm' for milli and uppercase 'L' for liter, which is the correct convention.