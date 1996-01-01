Which of the following observations would indicate that Pedro succeeded in creating a chemical change?
A
The substance was broken into smaller pieces but remained the same chemically.
B
A new substance with different properties was formed.
C
The substance changed from solid to liquid without altering its composition.
D
The temperature of the substance increased, but no new substance appeared.
1
Understand the difference between a physical change and a chemical change. A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical composition.
Recognize that a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties and compositions than the original substance.
Analyze each observation: breaking a substance into smaller pieces is a physical change because the chemical identity remains the same.
Changing from solid to liquid without altering composition is a physical change (a phase change), not a chemical change.
An increase in temperature without the formation of a new substance indicates a physical change, not a chemical change. Therefore, the observation that a new substance with different properties was formed indicates a chemical change.
