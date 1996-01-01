Which type of change occurs when water changes from a solid (ice) to a liquid (water)?
A
Biological change
B
Nuclear change
C
Chemical change
D
Physical change
1
Understand the definitions of the types of changes: A physical change involves a change in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Recognize that when water changes from solid (ice) to liquid (water), it undergoes a change in state (melting) but the chemical formula H\_2O remains the same.
Note that biological changes involve living organisms and nuclear changes involve changes in the nucleus of atoms, neither of which apply here.
Conclude that since the molecular structure of water does not change during melting, this is a physical change.
Therefore, the change from ice to liquid water is classified as a physical change.
