Which of the following processes is considered a chemical change?
A
Melting of ice
B
Rusting of iron
C
Breaking a glass
D
Boiling of water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each process given: Melting of ice involves changing solid water to liquid water, which is a physical change because the chemical composition (H2O) remains the same.
Breaking a glass is a physical change because the glass is only changing shape or size, not its chemical identity.
Boiling of water is a physical change where liquid water turns into steam, but the chemical composition remains H2O.
Rusting of iron is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture in the environment to form a new substance, iron oxide (rust), which has different properties from pure iron.
Watch next
Master Physical Changes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules