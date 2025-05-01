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Multiple Choice
How many molecules of sulfur trioxide (SO_3) are present in a 78.0 g sample?
A
7.80 × 10^{22} molecules
B
5.87 × 10^{23} molecules
C
1.56 × 10^{23} molecules
D
2.35 × 10^{24} molecules
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the molar mass of sulfur trioxide (SO\_3) by adding the atomic masses of sulfur (S) and oxygen (O). The atomic mass of sulfur is approximately 32.07 g/mol, and oxygen is approximately 16.00 g/mol. So, calculate the molar mass as: \(M = 32.07 + 3 \times 16.00\) g/mol.
Calculate the number of moles of SO\_3 in the 78.0 g sample using the formula: \(n = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}} = \frac{78.0}{M}\), where \(M\) is the molar mass found in step 1.
Use Avogadro's number, which is \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\) molecules per mole, to convert moles of SO\_3 to molecules. The formula is: \(\text{number of molecules} = n \times 6.022 \times 10^{23}\).
Substitute the value of \(n\) from step 2 into the equation in step 3 to find the total number of molecules in the 78.0 g sample.
Compare your calculated number of molecules with the given options to identify the correct answer.
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