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Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the molar mass of acetic acid (CH3COOH)?
A
60.05 g/mol
B
44.01 g/mol
C
18.02 g/mol
D
74.08 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of acetic acid, which is CH\3COOH. This means the molecule contains 2 carbon (C) atoms, 4 hydrogen (H) atoms, and 2 oxygen (O) atoms.
Look up the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Carbon (C) ≈ 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) ≈ 1.008 g/mol, Oxygen (O) ≈ 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the number of atoms by their atomic masses: For carbon, multiply 2 by 12.01 g/mol; for hydrogen, multiply 4 by 1.008 g/mol; for oxygen, multiply 2 by 16.00 g/mol.
Add all these contributions together to find the molar mass of acetic acid: Molar mass = (2 × 12.01) + (4 × 1.008) + (2 × 16.00) g/mol.
Sum the values to get the total molar mass, which will help you identify the correct answer from the given options.
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