Which statement best describes the chemical properties of halons?
A
Halons are composed only of carbon and hydrogen and are highly reactive with oxygen.
B
Halons contain halogens, which are highly reactive with oxygen and readily form oxides.
C
Halons do not contain halogens and are highly reactive with oxygen.
D
Halons contain halogens, but they are generally unreactive with oxygen under normal conditions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what halons are: Halons are a class of compounds that contain carbon, halogen atoms (such as bromine or chlorine), and sometimes other elements, but notably include halogens as a key component.
Recall the chemical properties of halogens: Halogens are elements in Group 17 of the periodic table and are generally reactive, especially with metals and some nonmetals, but their reactivity with oxygen varies depending on the specific halogen and conditions.
Analyze the reactivity of halons with oxygen: Despite containing halogens, halons are typically stable and do not readily react with oxygen under normal conditions, which is why they have been used as fire suppressants.
Evaluate the given statements: The first and third statements incorrectly describe halons as either lacking halogens or being highly reactive with oxygen, which contradicts their known chemical nature.
Conclude that the best description is that halons contain halogens but are generally unreactive with oxygen under normal conditions, reflecting their stability and practical applications.
