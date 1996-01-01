Which type of chemical hazard is indicated by the skull and crossbones pictogram in the hazard communication standard?
A
Corrosive to metals
B
Acute toxicity (fatal or toxic)
C
Environmental hazard
D
Oxidizing agent
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the skull and crossbones pictogram is part of the Globally Harmonized System (GHS) for hazard communication, which uses symbols to quickly convey the type of chemical hazard.
Recall that the skull and crossbones symbol specifically indicates substances that can cause serious health effects or death if ingested, inhaled, or absorbed through the skin.
Recognize that this pictogram is associated with acute toxicity, meaning the chemical can cause harmful effects shortly after exposure, potentially fatal or toxic.
Differentiate this from other hazard pictograms: for example, the corrosive symbol shows damage to metals or skin, the environment symbol indicates environmental hazards, and the flame over circle represents oxidizing agents.
Conclude that the skull and crossbones pictogram corresponds to the hazard category 'Acute toxicity (fatal or toxic)'.
